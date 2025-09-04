GST reforms: Rate cuts could boost GDP by 0.16% and lower CPI inflation, says Standard Chartered

GST reforms: Good and services tax (GST) rate cuts could boost GDP between 0.1-0.16 percentage points (ppt) and lower inflation by 40-60 basis points (bps) on an annual basis, according to Standard Chartered Global Research.

In its report titled ‘India – A timely GST cut’, Standard Chartered said that there will be limited revenue loss due to GST cut, which could “soothe fiscal worries”, adding: “we still see pressure (0.15-0.20 per cent of GDP) on the combined fiscal deficit”.

The report further added that there is need for clarity needed on direct tax / GST cess collection, and the fiscal support to exporters, in order to assess the risk of slippage.

‘Quick, well-timed decision’ feel experts According to Standard Chartered, the GST revamp “is well timed — ahead of the start of the festival season — and is likely to support growth amid tariff headwinds”.

“More importantly, the process reforms (faster registration, refunds, etc.) are likely to ease doing business, with a positive impact on medium-term growth prospects assuming implementation is as envisaged by the GST council,” it added.

In terms of the macro and market implications, the report added that reduction in GST “is likely to reduce inflationary pressure and boost GDP growth over the next four quarters”. It added that while fiscal deficit could widen due to loss in revenue, “it would be premature to bake in a slippage so early in the year”.

GST cut could boost annual India GDP, say experts The report further estimated that the GST cut “could boost GDP by 0.1-0.16 ppt on an annual basis: The multiplier is usually just under 1.”

It noted that the revenue secretary, estimated the net revenue loss on the base of FY24 (year ended March 2024) at ₹ 48,000 crore or 0.16 per cent of GDP, and assuming a similar impact in FY26, GDP should be higher by 0.16 per cent.

"As the tax cut has been made effective from the middle of the year, the impact on FY26 GDP is likely to be halved, with the rest likely to be felt only in FY27. We think the GDP impact for FY26 might be smaller than estimated amid uncertainty on the duration of the 50 per cent tariff on exports to the US. We, therefore, maintain our FY26 GDP growth forecast at 6.9 per cent," Standard Chartered said.

GST cut impact: CPI inflation seen lower by 40-60 bps It further said that the GST cut could lower CPI inflation by 40-60 bps on an annual basis, as most of the impact would be on consumer non-durables, which have a higher weight in CPI.

Further, the impact on headline inflation could be as large as 60-65 bps on an annual basis.

Also, assuming a partial pass-through of tax reductions to consumers, the impact on FY26 headline CPI inflation could be in the range of 20-25 bps (given that it is effective from the middle of the year), with the remainder likely to be felt in FY27 — SC's forecast is 4.5 per cent.

The report said that the GST cut could create room for another 25 bps cut by the Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee (RBI MPC) if needed; but they do not forecast any further rate cuts at present.

‘Lower-than-expected revenue loss to soothe fiscal worries’ The report noted that the government’s estimate of revenue loss is around one-third that expected by experts and this “smaller-than-expected” revenue loss is likely driven by larger tax cuts for small-ticket-size items (for example, a 13% tax cut for sweets/personal care products), a smaller tax cut for bigger-ticket purchases (including bigger cars), and an increase in GST rates for a few products.