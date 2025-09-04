GST reforms: Rate cuts could boost GDP by 0.16% and lower CPI inflation, says Standard Chartered

GST reforms: Good and services tax (GST) rate cuts could boost GDP between 0.1-0.16 percentage points (ppt) and lower inflation by 40-60 basis points (bps) on an annual basis, according to Standard Chartered Global Research.
In its report titled ‘India – A timely GST cut’, Standard Chartered said that there will be limited revenue loss due to GST cut, which could “soothe fiscal worries”, adding: “we still see pressure (0.15-0.20 per cent of GDP) on the combined fiscal deficit”.
The report further added that there is need for clarity needed on direct tax / GST cess collection, and the fiscal support to exporters, in order to assess the risk of slippage.
According to Standard Chartered, the GST revamp “is well timed — ahead of the start of the festival season — and is likely to support growth amid tariff headwinds”.
“More importantly, the process reforms (faster registration, refunds, etc.) are likely to ease doing business, with a positive impact on medium-term growth prospects assuming implementation is as envisaged by the GST council,” it added.
In terms of the macro and market implications, the report added that reduction in GST “is likely to reduce inflationary pressure and boost GDP growth over the next four quarters”. It added that while fiscal deficit could widen due to loss in revenue, “it would be premature to bake in a slippage so early in the year”.
The report noted that the government’s estimate of revenue loss is around one-third that expected by experts and this “smaller-than-expected” revenue loss is likely driven by larger tax cuts for small-ticket-size items (for example, a 13% tax cut for sweets/personal care products), a smaller tax cut for bigger-ticket purchases (including bigger cars), and an increase in GST rates for a few products.
