GST reforms: Now there will be three slabs — 5%, 18% and special slab, say ministers after Council meet

GST reforms: The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council has on September 3 approved three new slabs — the 5 per cent rate, 18 per cent rate, and special rate of 40 per cent, according to ministers after the first day of meet.

Speaking to reporters after the 56th GST Council meet, Punjab Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said, “Now there are three slabs — 5%, 18% and a special slab. One slab has been removed. We said the compensation cess should be increased, but the Centre did not agree.”

GST reforms approved: ‘Intent to provide relief to public’ This was also confirmed by Himachal Pradesh Minister Rajesh Dharmani who said that the decision was unanimous. “Everyone has agreed unanimously in favour of GST rate rationalisation. Now there will be three slabs. Effectively, it will be 5 per cent and 18 percent. The 12 per cent and 28 per cent slabs have been abolished. There will be 40 per cent on luxury goods.”

Further, Himachal Pradesh Minister and GST Council member Harshwardhan Chauhan also stated, “Everyone voted in favour of GST rationalisation, as the collective intent was to provide relief to the public.”

