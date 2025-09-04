GST reforms: What are Sin Goods and why are they attracting highest slab? All you need to know

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council on September 3 approved the Centre's proposed tax reforms simplifying the current four slab system into a two-tier one (5 per cent and 18 per cent), with a “special rate” of 40 per cent on luxury items and “sin goods”.

Notably, while the remaining GST reforms will come into effect from September 22 this year, this special rate, which will become the highest slab, will only come into effect once the debt obligations are cleared.

The GST Council Chair will deliberate and give details on this at a later date once the decisions are made.

What are considered sin goods?

GST reforms: What are ‘sin’ goods? Sin goods are items generally considered harmful to health and society, and as such includes pan masala, beedi, tobacco products such as chewing tobacco and gutka, cigarettes, and carbonated beverages including soft drinks and non-alcoholic drinks.

This highest tax rate will also apply to luxury goods such as automobiles with engine capacities exceeding 1,500 cubic centimetres (cc) and aircraft for personal use, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced last night.

Luxury items are now under sin goods

Why special rate besides the two-tier tax system? According to the minister, the special 40 per cent GST slab has been introduced in lieu of replacing the compensation cess. “Since it has been decided to end the Compensation Cess levy, it is being merged with GST to maintain tax incidence on most goods,” she added.

Tobacco and tobacco related products are also on the sin goods list

Complete list of goods under 40% GST slab Here's a complete list of that will attract 40 percent GST slab. These also include 'sin' goods.