GST reboot: Will bold changes prove to be a silver bullet for India?

In his Independence Day speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a major revamp of the goods and services tax (GST) structure by Diwali. Towards this, the government has proposed scrapping the 12% and 28% GST slabs , among other reforms.

While this could address a long-pending demand for a simpler indirect tax structure, the jury is still out on whether the proposed changes will provide much-needed fillip to consumption. Mint explores the impact of the proposed GST restructuring.

Revamp strategy

The Centre’s proposed indirect tax framework aims for a dramatic simplification for the first time since its launch in 2017. It includes collapsing the multi-slab GST system into two primary rates by moving items in the 28% slab largely to 18% and those in 12% under 5%.

There is also a proposal to introduce a 40% “sin rate" for select luxury and addictive goods and services, and a plan to abolish all forms of cess beyond the standard GST rates—a move designed to boost consumption.

A Mint analysis of category-wise GST data shows that the number of items in the 28% and 12% categories is fewer compared to those in the 18% and 5% categories. Their share in total collections is also significantly smaller compared to the 18% category. This should make the elimination of the two rates easier.

Buoyancy blues

India’s GST collections have stabilized over the past eight years, averaging nearly ₹2 trillion every month now. However, the consumption tax has failed to maintain a strong momentum vis-à-vis economic growth, suggesting anaemic consumption trends, tax evasion, or both.

Over the past few years, while buoyancy—ratio of tax collections growth and GDP growth—in income tax has proved to be healthy, that of GST has shown a steady decline since FY23.

A buoyancy above 1 indicates an efficient tax system, while below 1 suggests the need for improvement.

The GST regime has undergone several rate rationalisation and simplification processes in the past eight years. However, the demand for a bold restructuring to boost revenue through increased consumption remained.

The current proposal addresses some of those demands.

“Rate rationalization has been going on for some time, but the latest measures are in line with what other countries follow—fewer tax slabs," said Sakshi Gupta, economist at HDFC Bank. “It goes to the whole idea of tax efficiency."

Revenue-rate balance

The proposed GST revamp is expected to benefit certain consumer durable segments, especially passenger vehicles and air conditioners, which are currently taxed at 28-29%.

However, these segments are also likely to lead to a massive revenue loss to the exchequer, which may be offset in the medium term by increased consumption.

The government may potentially forgo ₹25,600 crore and ₹19,900 crore on AC and passenger vehicles (hatchbacks, sedans, and compact SUVs), an estimate by Kotak Institutional Equities showed.

These two segments alone are likely to account for over a third of the ₹1.3 trillion total revenue loss from the automobile and consumer durable segments following the GST revamp.

Consumers, however, are likely to benefit from the lower taxes (from 12% to 5%) expected on everyday items such as fruit juices, namkeens, and sanitary napkins.

According to Emkay Global, the proposed changes could ease inflation by 50-60 basis points, or 0.5-0.6 percentage points, on an annualized basis, with the largest impact to come from the food and beverage category.

State resistance?

While the prime minister announced the GST revamp as a Diwali gift, the ball lies in the GST Council’s court. The GST Council, comprising the Union finance minister and finance ministers of all states and union territories, is required to finalized changes in the indirect tax through at least 75% of the votes.

Analysts expect states to take a disproportionate hit to their revenues due to the proposed GST changes. A Mint analysis of state-wise finances shows that nearly all states get at least a third of their own revenue from state GST collections.

India’s northeastern and eastern states—Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Bihar—have over half of their tax revenue flowing from state GST collections. Economically larger states Maharashtra and Karnataka draw 44-45% of their tax revenue from state GST.

“The promise of price cuts for consumers should reduce political pushback from states," Axis Bank said in a report. “However, some states may lose more revenue than others and are likely to resist."

Consumption boost?

The main reason behind any rate rationalization is usually to give a fillip to consumption and widen the tax base. In India, private consumption, after seeing a post-covid spurt, has remained weak. First, it emerged in rural areas, and now urban areas are seeing subdued demand.

Private final consumption expenditure data showed a volatile trend the past two years, suggesting a lack of sustainable momentum in consumption. Against this economic backdrop, the government announced income tax cuts in the Budget. The GST revamp is also likely to help, but only in the medium term.

According to HDFC Bank’s Gupta, there may even be a moderation in consumption demand due to deferred purchases in anticipation of rate cuts. “But over the medium term, on certain consumer durable products, or the auto segment, this is clearly a positive." Gupta said.

Gaura Sengupta, chief economist at IDFC FIRST Bank, estimates the cuts could increase nominal GDP by 60 basis points over 12 months.