GST reboot: Will bold changes prove to be a silver bullet for India?
Summary
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has promised a GST revamp by Diwali that will benefit all sections of society, from middle-class taxpayers to farmers. However, the final decision hinges on the GST Council, comprising representatives from the Centre and states.
In his Independence Day speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a major revamp of the goods and services tax (GST) structure by Diwali. Towards this, the government has proposed scrapping the 12% and 28% GST slabs, among other reforms.
