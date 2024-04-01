Active Stocks
Mon Apr 01 2024 15:57:25
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 163.10 4.62%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 992.10 -0.09%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,470.15 1.52%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 426.65 -0.44%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 758.20 0.74%
Business News/ Economy / GST revenue collection hit 1.78 lakh crore in March, second highest since 2017
BackBack

GST revenue collection hit ₹1.78 lakh crore in March, second highest since 2017

Livemint

GST revenue collection in March shows an 11.5% growth over the collections in the same month a year ago

In FY24, Centre and states reported gross GST collection of Rs. 20.14 lakh, an 11.7% increase compared to collections in FY23, higher than the 9.1% nominal GDP growth projected for the current year.Premium
In FY24, Centre and states reported gross GST collection of Rs. 20.14 lakh, an 11.7% increase compared to collections in FY23, higher than the 9.1% nominal GDP growth projected for the current year.

Central and state governments collected 1.78 lakh crore in Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue in March, the second highest since the unified indirect tax was introduced in 2017, reflecting robust economic growth and administrative efficiency in tax collection. GST revenue collection in March shows an 11.5% growth over the collections in the same month a year ago. Finance ministry said that the total GST revenue receipts of the Centre and states in the just concluded financial year was strong and consistent. In FY24, Centre and states reported gross GST collection of Rs. 20.14 lakh, an 11.7% increase compared to collections in FY23, higher than the 9.1% nominal GDP growth projected for the current year.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 01 Apr 2024, 06:18 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App