Central and state governments collected ₹1.78 lakh crore in Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue in March, the second highest since the unified indirect tax was introduced in 2017, reflecting robust economic growth and administrative efficiency in tax collection. GST revenue collection in March shows an 11.5% growth over the collections in the same month a year ago. Finance ministry said that the total GST revenue receipts of the Centre and states in the just concluded financial year was strong and consistent. In FY24, Centre and states reported gross GST collection of Rs. 20.14 lakh, an 11.7% increase compared to collections in FY23, higher than the 9.1% nominal GDP growth projected for the current year.

