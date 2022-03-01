NEW DELHI : Central and state governments collected ₹1.33 trillion in Goods and Services Tax (GST) in February, the second consecutive month of the indirect tax revenue staying above ₹1.3 trillion, official data showed.

GST revenue collection in February is 18% more than what was collected in the same month last year and 26% higher than the receipts in February 2020, finance ministry said in a statement.

In February, central government collected ₹50,782 crore of central GST (CGST) while states collected ₹52,688 crore as state GST (SGST). During the month, revenues from import of goods was 38% higher than that in the same month a year ago.

GST receipts, which had crossed ₹1.39 trillion in April FY22 before the covid pandemic disrupted economic activities, had subsequently recovered to cross the ₹1 trillion mark in July and had remained buoyant thereafter. In January this year, collections had shot up to a historic ₹1.4 trillion.

Since its implementation, GST cess collection crossed the ₹10,000-crore mark in February for the first time, which signifies recovery of certain key sectors, especially, automobile sales, the ministry said. Automobiles attract GST cess that goes up to 22% in the case of sports utility vehicles, in addition to 28% GST.

“February, being a 28-day month, normally witnesses revenues lower than that in January. This high growth during February 2022 should also be seen in the context of partial lockdowns, weekend and night curfews and various restrictions that were put in place by various states due to the omicron wave, which peaked around January 20," the ministry said.

Experts said revenue collections looked buoyant. GST collections exceeding ₹1.33 trillion despite the challenging pandemic situation in January 2022 indicates that the collections are now on a stable trajectory and the FY22 targets would be exceeded, said MS Mani, Partner, Deloitte India.

“While on an overall basis, the collections are 18% higher than the same period last year, there is significant divergence among states with increases in the range of 2-23% amongst the large states, said Mani. Karnataka and Maharashtra witnessed a 21% jump each in February GST revenue receipts from the year ago period, while Punjab recorded a 14% improvement.

Data separately available from GSTN, the company that processes tax returns, showed that daily average e-way bills generated for goods shipment within and across states in February was higher than in January. However, having fewer days in the month is likely to lead to lower tax collection in March for the sales achieved in February unless tax compliance improvement makes up for it. Taxes for transactions in a month are collected and returns filed in the subsequent month.

