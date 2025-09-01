GST collection up 6.5% YoY, recorded at ₹1.86 lakh crore in August 2025 — all you need to know

GST collections for August 2025 is at 1.86 lakh crore, up 6.5 per cent YoY, according to official data.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated1 Sep 2025, 03:47 PM IST
GST collection in August rises 6.5% to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.86 lakh crore
GST collection in August rises 6.5% to ₹1.86 lakh crore

Goods and services tax (GST) collections for August 2025 has been recorded at 1.86 lakh crore, up 6.5 per cent year-on-year from 1.74 lakh crore in August 2024, according to the data released on September 1.

GST collections have steadily increased over the years, rising from 11.37 lakh crore in 2020-21 to 20.18 lakh crore in 2023-24, reflecting stronger economic activity and better compliance.

The April-July 2025 period saw the GST collections rise 10.7 per cent to 8.18 lakh crore, as against 7.38 lakh crore in the same period last fiscal. In this case, all components — CGST, SGST, IGST, and cess — rose.

GST was introduced in India in July 2017, with states assured of compensation for any revenue loss for five years, as per provisions of the GST (Compensation to States) Act, 2017.

Chaired by the Union Finance Minister ansd comprising various state finance ministers, the GST Council has guided the tax policy. Since its formation in 2016, the Council has held 55 meetings.

(This is a breaking story, more updates coming…)

Business NewsEconomyGST collection up 6.5% YoY, recorded at ₹1.86 lakh crore in August 2025 — all you need to know
