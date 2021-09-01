GST collections cross 1 lakh crore for second month in a row

GST collections cross ₹1 lakh crore for second month in a row2 min read . 01:53 PM IST
- Government said the robust GST revenues are likely to continue in the coming months too
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The goods and services tax (GST) revenue collections for August 2021 stood at ₹1.12 lakh crore, crossing the crucial mark for the second month in a row. The collections stood at ₹1.16 lakh crore in July and ₹92,849 crore in June. The robust GST revenues are likely to continue in the coming months too, Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday.
The goods and services tax (GST) revenue collections for August 2021 stood at ₹1.12 lakh crore, crossing the crucial mark for the second month in a row. The collections stood at ₹1.16 lakh crore in July and ₹92,849 crore in June. The robust GST revenues are likely to continue in the coming months too, Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday.
GST collection, after posting above ₹1 lakh crore mark for nine months in a row, dropped below ₹1 lakh crore in June 2021 due to the second wave of covid. “With the easing out of COVID restrictions, GST collection for July and August 2021 have again crossed ₹1 lakh crore, which clearly indicates that the economy is recovering at a fast pace. Coupled with economic growth, anti-evasion activities, especially action against fake billers have also been contributing to the enhanced GST collections," the ministry said.
GST collection, after posting above ₹1 lakh crore mark for nine months in a row, dropped below ₹1 lakh crore in June 2021 due to the second wave of covid. “With the easing out of COVID restrictions, GST collection for July and August 2021 have again crossed ₹1 lakh crore, which clearly indicates that the economy is recovering at a fast pace. Coupled with economic growth, anti-evasion activities, especially action against fake billers have also been contributing to the enhanced GST collections," the ministry said.
The revenues for the month of August 2021 are 30% higher than the GST revenues in the same month last year. During the month, the revenues from domestic transaction (including import of services) are 27% higher than the revenues from these sources during the same month last year. Even as compared to the August revenues in 2019-20 of ₹98,202 crore, this is a growth of 14%.
Out of the gross GST revenue, CGST is ₹20,522 crore, SGST is ₹26,605 crore, IGST is ₹56,247 crore (including ₹26,884 crore collected on import of goods) and Cess is ₹8,646 crore (including ₹646 crore collected on import of goods).
The government has settled ₹23,043 crore to CGST and ₹19,139 crore to SGST from IGST as regular settlement. In addition, Centre has also settled ₹24,000 crore as IGST ad-hoc settlement in the ratio of 50:50 between Centre and States/UTs, the ministry added. The total revenue of Centre and the States after regular and ad-hoc settlements in the month of August’ 2021 is ₹55,565 crore for CGST and ₹57,744 crore for the SGST.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!