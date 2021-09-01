GST collections cross 1 lakh crore for second month in a row

GST collection, after posting above ₹1 lakh crore mark for nine months in a row, dropped below ₹1 lakh crore in June 2021 due to the second wave of covid. “With the easing out of COVID restrictions, GST collection for July and August 2021 have again crossed ₹1 lakh crore, which clearly indicates that the economy is recovering at a fast pace. Coupled with economic growth, anti-evasion activities, especially action against fake billers have also been contributing to the enhanced GST collections," the ministry said.

