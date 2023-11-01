Hello User
Business News/ Economy / GST revenue collection jumps 13% YoY to 1.72 lakh crore in October
GST revenue collection jumps 13% YoY to 1.72 lakh crore in October

GST revenue collection for October 2023 stood at Rs1.72 lakh crore; records increase of 13 % Y-o-Y

GST revenue collection for October 2023 is second highest ever, next only to April 2023, at 1.72 lakh crore; records increase of 13% Y-o-Y.

(More to come)

Updated: 01 Nov 2023, 02:48 PM IST
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.