GST revenue to outpace GDP growth till high compliance: CBIC chair
Summary
- The nominal GDP rate will be dictating growth in GST revenue although presently there is a tax buoyancy above 1, which indicates compliance level is going up, says CBIC chairman Sanjay Kumar Agarwal.
NEW DELHI : Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue collection of central and state governments will continue to grow at a faster pace than nominal GDP growth rate till very high tax compliance level is achieved, after which, the tax on consumption will grow in sync with the rate of economic expansion, Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC) chairman Sanjay Kumar Agarwal said in an interview.