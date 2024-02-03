GST revenue to outpace GDP growth till high compliance: CBIC chair

To a question on whether electric mobility gaining currency will impact Centre’s excise duty collection from petrol and diesel, Agarwal said, “If people switch over to electric vehicle, there will be lesser consumption of these auto fuels but I don’t see that happening in the near future. Maybe, after sometime, people may switch over to electric vehicles and there may be much lesser number of petrol or driven vehicles. (If so,) then that will impact the duty collection on petrol and diesel."