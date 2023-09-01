GST collection grows 11% YoY to about 1.6 lakh crore in August: Govt

GST revenues for August 2023 grew by 11% YoY due to improved compliance and reduced evasion, says Revenue secretary.

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenues for August 2023 have shown a growth of 11 percent year on year due to increased compliance and less evasion, Revenue secretary Sanjay Malhotra said on Friday as reported by PTI.

In August 2022, the collection from GST was ₹1,43,612 crore.

"Roughly numbers are in the range of 11 per cent year on year growth as in earlier months," Malhotra told reporters as quoted by PTI. A 11 per cent growth roughly translates to around ₹1.60 lakh crore.

Malhotra's reply came after he was asked about the expected GST revenue numbers for August, the data for which will be released later on today.

Earlier in July, the central and state governments collected ₹1.65 trillion in GST revenue, an improvement of 11 percent from the year-ago period. Among large state economies, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu reported double-digit revenue growth. While Delhi witnessed a 25% annual improvement in GST revenue in July at ₹5405 crore, Uttar Pradesh had reported a 24 percent jump in revenue at ₹8802 crore.

In June 2023, the gross GST revenue collected was ₹1,61,497 crore of which CGST was ₹31,013 crore, SGST was ₹38,292 crore, IGST was ₹80,292 crore (including ₹39,035 crore collected on import of goods) and cess is ₹11,900 crore (including ₹1,028 crore collected on import of goods).

Goods and Services Tax was introduced in the country with effect from July 1, 2017, and states were assured compensation for loss of any revenue arising on account of the implementation of GST as per the provisions of the GST (Compensation to States) Act, 2017 for a period of five years.