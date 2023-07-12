GST shock: Online gaming, casinos to be taxed at 28%3 min read 12 Jul 2023, 01:01 AM IST
online gaming, horse racing, and casinos will be taxed at 28% and will be taxed on full face value
NEW DELHI : The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council on Tuesday exempted integrated GST on select drugs when imported for personal use, redefined sport utility vehicles (SUVs) to prevent carmakers from side-stepping the highest tax bracket and levied a 28% uniform GST on online gaming, horse racing, and casinos on the full value of the bets.
