'GST will not impact healthcare'
- As per govt, non-ICU hospital rooms with rent above ₹5,000 will now attract 5% GST without input tax credit
NEW DELHI : There is no reason for the government to reconsider the 5% goods and service tax imposed on non-ICU hospital rooms charged at over ₹5,000 a day as it will impact only a “minuscule" segment of taxpayers rather than affordable healthcare, revenue secretary Tarun Bajaj said on Monday.