Text your tax returns: GSTN’s advice to cos with no tax outgo1 min read . Updated: 05 May 2023, 10:56 PM IST
GSTN’s advice comes in the context of close to a million GST-registered businesses filing ‘nil’ returns on the last day of the last return filing cycle on 20 April, slowing down the system
GSTN, the company responsible for processing goods and services tax returns, has advised businesses without cash tax outgo to file their returns via text messages.
