Gujarat aims to become chip-making hub

- The Gujarat government officials have talked with over 100 companies across the gamut of manufacturers and suppliers
GANDHINAGAR :The Gujarat government is pitching the state as the sole destination for semiconductor manufacturing and allied investments in India, with officials having discussed with over 100 companies across the gamut of manufacturers and suppliers.
“At least half-a-dozen players are in advanced discussions, including wafer fabs, display fabs, OSAT (outsourced semiconductor assembly and test) players and suppliers," a senior state government official said, asking not to be named. “Every three months, we will be making a major announcement that will go into billions of dollars, and every month there will be some announcements of about `1,000-2,000 crore," the official added.
India is encouraging global chipmakers to set up their fabrication manufacturing and or testing and packaging units in the country for which it has set aside a $10 billion financial incentive pool. The Centre is willing to give up to a 50% subsidy on initial investments made by companies setting up chip or display fabs here under what it calls the Semicon India programme.
States have offered an additional 25% subsidy on investments, in addition to subsidized land, power and other facilities, all aimed at attracting global as well as large local conglomerates interested in the space to set up shop. US-based Micron is the first to have opted for the incentive scheme for setting up a packaging and testing unit with an investment of $825 million in the Sanand area of Ahmedabad, situated near Gujarat’s capital of Gandhinagar.
“We’re in touch with at least 100 companies over the last 12 months, of which at least half a dozen of those are about to be concluded. We’re certain that India story is happening, and it is equally certain that all of it is coming to Gujarat," the official said, speaking on the sidelines of Semicon India 2023, the five-day conference in Gandhinagar attended by a throng of semiconductor suppliers and manufacturers, and which concluded on 30 July.
“We have the infrastructure, utilities, land which comes with clearances, the mission for handholding and the policy which gives the financial incentives. We have the complete package for everyone who is interested," the official said, referring to the Dholera Special Investment Region and the state government’s semiconductor policy issued in 2022, the first among states.
On whether new applications had been received from Vedanta and Taiwan’s Foxconn after their split, the official said both companies are expected to apply separately, and the land allocated to the erstwhile joint venture—Vedanta Foxconn Semiconductor Ltd—can be transferred to a new entity.
“We can also allocate new land parcels since there’s over 900 sq. km area, more than enough land available to accommodate dozens of players," the official added. The government is also on track to create a dedicated area for vendors and suppliers, he said.