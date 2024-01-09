With the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 kicking off on 10 January at Gandhinagar's Mahatma Mandir, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 10th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show 2024 on Tuesday.

The Summit – held from January 10-12 – has the theme 'Gateway to the Future' and celebrates the event's tenth anniversary. In this Summit, 34 partner countries and 16 partner organizations are participating, which include a prominent group of world leaders, including Presidents, Prime Ministers, and CEOs of MNCs from many countries.

During the Summit, PM Modi will hold bilateral talks with CEOs of important global firms such as Suzuki Motor Corp's Toshihiro Suzuki, AP Moller's Keith Svendsen, Micron Technology's Sanjay Mehrotra, Rasna Private Limited Chairman Piruz Khambatta, and others.

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan is among the special guests who will attend the Summit. He is in Ahmedabad and will attend the Summit.

Among the global leaders to attend the Summit include Australian High Commissioner Philip Green, Malta High Commissioner Reuben Gauci, Ambassador of Netherlands to India Marisa Gerards, President of Timor-Leste José Ramos-Horta, Ambassador of Japan to India Hiroshi Suzuki, Thai envoy to India Pattarat Hongtong, and others.

From India, Gautam Adani, Mukesh Ambani, and Natarajan Chandrasekaran will be among the scores of top Indian executives in attendance.

Meanwhile, fintech firm Infibeam Avenues on Tuesday said it has inked a pact with the Gujarat government to invest ₹2,000 crore in the state by 2030. Infibeam Avenues has named its AI-Hub located at GIFT city, Gandhinagar, as 'Phronetic.ai.

Also, around 45 Dutch companies have signed up for the Vibrant Gujarat, with many of them having already invested in the western state.

"We have 45 companies that signed up for Vibrant Gujarat. These are companies that are already investing a lot in Gujarat, that are doing a lot of business already but also rather new companies. I think they are looking to strengthen their relations with India, they want to invest more," said Ambassador of Netherlands to India Marisa Gerards, a day before the official inauguration of the three-day summit.

This is the 10th edition of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024, and it offers seminars and conferences on global subjects such as industry 4.0, technology and innovation, sustainable manufacturing, green hydrogen, electric mobility and renewable energy, and transition to sustainability. Also, at the Summit, firms will exhibit products manufactured with world-class, cutting-edge technology.

With agency inputs.

