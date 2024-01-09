Gujarat Global Summit 2024: Three-day event starts tomorrow; check who all are attending
From India, Gautam Adani, Mukesh Ambani, Natarajan Chandrasekaran will be among the scores of top Indian executives in attendance at the Gujarat Global Summit 2024.
With the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 kicking off on 10 January at Gandhinagar's Mahatma Mandir, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 10th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show 2024 on Tuesday.
