Gujarat, UP, MP log strong export gains in FY25 amid headwinds: FIEO

Amid global trade turbulence, three of India’s key industrial states—Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh—posted strong export performances in 2024-25, signalling a deepening resilience and diversification in the country’s outbound trade, said a report.

Gujarat retained its position as the country’s top exporting state for the fifth straight year, with outbound shipments totalling ₹9.83 trillion, or 26.6% of India’s overall exports, said the report released by the Federation of Indian Export Organizations (FIEO) on Tuesday.

While exports dipped slightly from the previous year, the report noted the state’s continued dominance across a broad range of sectors, led by traditional strengths and new growth areas.

The US, the Netherlands, and the United Arab Emirates remained Gujarat’s top markets, while newer sectors such as aerospace and shipbuilding registered triple-digit growth, signalling a strategic shift toward high-value, innovation-driven exports, it added.

Uttar Pradesh climbed to the fifth spot among Indian exporting states, notching a record ₹1.86 trillion in overseas shipments.

The growth, the FIEO noted, was both deep and wide, cutting across electronics, garments, handicrafts, and emerging sectors such as aerospace and silk.

The report highlighted Gautam Buddha Nagar, home to electronics and software manufacturing clusters, as the state’s export engine, contributing more than half of the total.

Government initiatives like one district one product (ODOP) were credited for supporting both modern industrial hubs and traditional artisan economies.

The US, UK, and Germany emerged as the state’s leading export destinations.

Madhya Pradesh, meanwhile, posted its highest-ever exports at ₹66,218 crore, rising to 11th place nationally, its best ranking to date.

Pharmaceutical products, engineering goods, and agricultural exports, particularly soybean-based animal feed, powered the surge.

Indore and Dhar emerged as key districts, supported by robust industrial ecosystems and expanding special economic zones.

The report also flagged strong performances in rubber, starch, and textiles, indicating a broadening export portfolio.

The US, Bangladesh, and France ranked among the state’s largest markets.

Evolving export geography The current analysis by the FIEO covers Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh, with a broader review of other major exporting states expected in the coming days.

The FIEO said the gains by these states underscored India’s evolving export geography, marked by a growing role for interior regions and a shift toward diversified, innovation-led trade growth.

To be sure, India’s merchandise trade deficit widened to $282.8 billion in 2024-25, as imports rose to $720.24 billion while exports held steady at $437.42 billion.

In comparison, the trade gap stood at $241.14 billion in 2023-24, with exports at $437.07 billion and imports at $678.22 billion.

The FIEO report, based on data from the Directorate General of Commercial Intelligence and Statistics (DGCIS), ranks Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh among India’s top exporting states in 2024-25.

“This distribution reflects not only the industrial strength of coastal and urban Gujarat but also the growing role of interior districts in value-added exports,” it said.