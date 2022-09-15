Gulf states, rich from oil, spread influence with financial lifelines
- Saudi Arabia, Qatar and U.A.E. have spent billions helping Egypt, Pakistan and Turkey through historic period of financial stress
Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states flush with oil revenue are coming to the rescue of crisis-racked neighbors such as Egypt, Pakistan and Turkey, doubling down on a diplomatic tool they long used to build influence throughout the region.
Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates have pledged more than $22 billion this year to Egypt as the country seeks to stave off default. The trio of oil-rich nations promised more than $10 billion in August in support to Pakistan, officials said in August, as devastating flooding compounded the country’s economic troubles. Turkey, facing one of the world’s highest inflation rates, has received billions in investment pledges and foreign-exchange aid from its one time rival U.A.E.
The aid represents a turnaround from a few years ago, when low oil prices forced Gulf states to rethink their financial support for poorer countries in the region. It also reflects recent geopolitical shifts in the Middle East, spurred on by ripple effects from Russia’s war in Ukraine.
Higher oil prices are expected to bring in an extra $1.3 trillion in revenue over the next four years for energy exporters in the Middle East and North Africa, according to the International Monetary Fund.
“They have massive surpluses," said David Butter, an analyst for the region at U.K. think tank Chatham House. “It’s not a real hardship to allocate some funds to their needy regional allies."
The windfall for oil producers coincides with a period of historic stress for low-income countries. The war in Ukraine turbocharged already soaring energy and food prices and stoked inflation globally, leading to a surge in borrowing costs and the strongest U.S. dollar in a generation.
Pakistan, Egypt and Tunisia are among the countries that have gone to the International Monetary Fund for bailouts, and more are expected to follow.
“Countries that were already vulnerable because of a slow-building debt increase are all of a sudden facing external shocks the likes of which we haven’t seen in a long time," said Patrick Curran, a senior economist at research firm Tellimer. “They are having to scramble to find alternative ways to meet their funding needs."
Gulf financial pledges fill the gap between what countries need and the amount the IMF can provide, according to Jihad Azour, director of the International Monetary Fund’s Middle East and Central Asia Department. A package of Gulf money helped Pakistan secure a $4 billion IMF loan last month, and will also be crucial to Egypt’s bailout, still being negotiated.
Support from the Gulf—along with debt relief from China and IMF programs—have helped draw investors back into beaten-down markets.
Pakistan’s currency, the rupee, rose nearly 10% in August against the U.S. dollar after posting its worst monthly loss in 50 years a month earlier. Egypt’s U.S. dollar bonds also have rebounded. The yield on a dollar-denominated bond maturing in 2024 has fallen below 10%, according to Tradeweb, from above 16% in late July when fears the country would default on its foreign debt peaked.
Egypt’s importance is both economic and geopolitical, as it controls the Suez Canal and has one of the largest standing armies in the Arab world.
“The Saudis came to the aid of Egypt because they think the stability of Egypt and the survival of the regime is important to them," said Yasmine Farouk, a nonresident scholar at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. “The same goes for the U.A.E. and the Qataris. They need Egypt’s support for foreign policy."
Oil exporters have given generously to poorer neighbors in the region since the 1960s, when Kuwait celebrated its newfound independence from the U.K. by establishing what it says is the region’s first development fund. As the Gulf’s oil wealth grew, so did the aid doled out to countries such as Egypt in the form of budget grants, oil shipments, and deposits into their central banks.
More recently, Gulf countries have channeled aid to countries through investments made by their massive sovereign-wealth funds.
Abu Dhabi sovereign-wealth fund ADQ in recent months bought up a Turkish pharmaceutical company and took stakes in Egyptian fertilizer companies, one of the country’s largest banks and a cargo firm.
Gulf states also have deposited roughly $28 billion into Egypt’s central bank coffers, central bank data shows. The funding helped plug the hole left by foreign investors who pulled billions of dollars out of Egyptian assets after the war in Ukraine began.
Qatari Finance Minister Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari said in an interview last month that the region offered great opportunities. “It has to be a win-win situation," he said.
ADQ and the Saudi government didn’t respond to requests for comment. The U.A.E. foreign ministry declined to comment.
“The difference now is it’s actually more about buying up assets, which is not the same kind of rescue," said Karen Young, a senior scholar at Columbia University and the author of the book “The Economic Statecraft of the Gulf Arab States."
The financial support—some coming from former adversaries—represents a turnaround in complicated relations among Middle East countries.
In 2017, Saudi Arabia, the U.A.E. and Egypt mounted an economic blockade—ended last year—against Qatar over its support for Islamist groups in the region. At that time, Doha drew closer to Turkey, which backed opposite sides to the U.A.E. in the conflict in Libya.
In a sign of how the aid is changing relations, on Tuesday Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi met Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani in Doha in his first visit since the embargo ended.
Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states also are using the aid to promote more-moderate forms of Islam that they themselves are now embracing, said Husain Haqqani, a former Pakistani ambassador and senior fellow at the Hudson Institute, a conservative-leaning think tank in Washington.
“Some of these investments don’t have the highest return. So why are they doing it?" he said. “They get out of it the potential to soften their approach to Islam, and its relationship with the rest of the world."
