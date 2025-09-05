Indirect tax authority to watch prices after GST cut, says top official

New Delhi: Indirect tax authorities will closely monitor prices after the Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate cuts kick in on 22 September to ensure consumers get the full benefit, according to a top official.

“We'll be keeping a very close watch of the price trends and wherever we receive any complaint from any segment that the tax benefits are not being passed on by the industry to consumers, we will take up with the appropriate industry bodies to ensure that benefits are passed on to the ultimate consumers,” Sanjay Kumar Agarwal, chairman of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), said in an interview to Mint.

The GST Council on Wednesday retained only two GST slabs of 5% and 18% and abolished 12% and 28%, reducing the rate on several categories of goods.

The GST regime had an anti-profiteering authority the last time rates were revised, but it was dissolved in December 2020. However, revenue secretary Arvind Shrivastava, during the media interaction after the GST Council meeting, said the value of the complaints raised was small compared to the overall impact of rate cuts. He also said that industry groups have promised to pass on the benefit to consumers this time as well.

Agarwal said that as part of the reforms, the tax authority will immediately grant 90% of the tax refunds claimed by businesses on zero-rated supplies such as exports. This provisional grant of refunds, Agarwal said, will ensure businesses have liquidity for operations.

States can take up revenue loss with Centre State governments having any concerns around revenue loss could take up the matter with the Central government as the GST Council is not the appropriate forum for addressing that issue, said Agarwal. While he didn’t elaborate how the Centre will address the issue, he said the “GST rationalization exercise was not opposed by any member”.

The CBIC chairman explained that revenue secretary had quoted ₹48,000 crore as the revenue implication from the tax relief, calculated on the basis of 2023-24 data of consumption patterns. Some higher estimates have also been reported in the media, he said.

These additional funds in the hands of the common man will go into the consumption of goods and services, on which GST will be paid, he said.

Goods are consumed equally by all sections of society, Agarwal said, adding that this will boost revenue collection for the government. Higher consumption means more domestic goods will be produced by the industry, which means more jobs will be created, he said.

“That will lead to industrial and economic growth, resulting in a cycle which will lead to higher GST collections,” explained Agarwal.

Centre to decide on what levy will replace compensation cess The CBIC chairman also indicated that the central government will decide on what levy will replace the GST compensation cess on tobacco and products once the market loans raised by the Centre to give liquidity support to states during the pandemic years are fully repaid.

The tax incidence on tobacco and tobacco products is expected to remain the same even after the compensation cess expires, which will warrant some form of additional tax on tobacco and products.

“The compensation cess was initially levied to compensate states for any dip in revenue growth and to ensure a 14% annual revenue growth rate for the initial five years, which concluded in June 2022. It is currently still being collected to repay loans taken during the pandemic.

Decisions regarding what the central government will do to maintain the tax incidence on tobacco and tobacco products after the loans are repaid “should be left to the central government,” added Agarwal.

Correcting tax anomalies Agarwal also explained that the GST reforms seek to correct inverted duty structure in sectors like textiles and fertilizers. In certain segments like fertilizers, inverted duties have been corrected, he said.

This was done by reducing the duty on input. About 70-80% of what goes into the fertilizer industry was attracting a higher 18% rate, while tax on the final product was only 5%.