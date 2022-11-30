NEW DELHI : India’s fiscal deficit widened to ₹7.58 trillion between April and October, accounting for 45.6% of the budget target for FY23, official data released on Wednesday showed. The government’s estimate of the difference between expenditure and revenue for the entire FY23 is ₹16.61 trillion or 6.4% of the GDP.

Official data showed that the government spent about ₹2.39 trillion on major subsidies such as food, fertilizers and petroleum which was nearly 75% of the annual budget and more than 62% of the budget estimate spent in the same period last year.

“On the revenue side it has been noticed that the tax collections, though buoyant, were lower than the target compared with last year at 60.5% (68.1%). This can be attributed to the lower excise collections. There has been steady growth for GST, customs and compensation cess besides corporate and income tax collections largely owing to the lowering of excise duty on fuel products by the government during the course of the year," Madan Sabnavis, chief economist of Bank Of Baroda said.

Sabnavis added that the capex has been higher which is positive news given that private investment has been slow to take off and has tended to be concentrated in a few industries rather than being broad-based.

“The leading sectors are railways and roads. The fertilizer allocation as per budget has almost been exhausted and hence the additional allocation will be used for the second part of the year. There is space left for food subsidy as only ₹1.35 trillion of ₹2.13 trillion has been spent so far. The expense on PM Kisan has also been slow as seen in the ministry of agriculture utilizing only half the budget that has been allotted," he added.

Notably, the fiscal deficit had widened to 9.3% in FY21 as the pandemic impacted revenue and forced the government to spend more on relief measures. finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in February this year had set the fiscal deficit target at 6.4% of GDP for FY23 starting April, compared to 6.7% in the previous financial year.