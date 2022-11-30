H1 fiscal deficit at ₹7.58 tn amid sops, low tax collection1 min read . Updated: 01 Dec 2022, 12:06 AM IST
The fiscal deficit had widened to 9.3% in FY21 as the pandemic impacted revenue and forced the government to spend more on relief measures
NEW DELHI : India’s fiscal deficit widened to ₹7.58 trillion between April and October, accounting for 45.6% of the budget target for FY23, official data released on Wednesday showed. The government’s estimate of the difference between expenditure and revenue for the entire FY23 is ₹16.61 trillion or 6.4% of the GDP.