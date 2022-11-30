H1 fiscal deficit at 7.58 tn amid sops, low tax collection

“The leading sectors are railways and roads. The fertilizer allocation as per budget has almost been exhausted and hence the additional allocation will be used for the second part of the year. There is space left for food subsidy as only ₹1.35 trillion of ₹2.13 trillion has been spent so far. The expense on PM Kisan has also been slow as seen in the ministry of agriculture utilizing only half the budget that has been allotted," he added.