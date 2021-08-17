Emergency teams rushed to the south of Haiti on Monday to find and treat survivors trapped under earthquake debris, with only hours before a major storm was expected to make landfall and drench the remote area in rain and potentially cause flash floods.

Across Haiti’s southern peninsula, the region hardest hit by Saturday’s quake, thousands of people were left without shelter after their houses collapsed in the earthquake, giving them nowhere to go as the storm approached.

Monday night, tropical depression Grace lashed Haiti with 35-mile-an-hour winds, and dumped what was expected to be as much as 10 inches of rain on the same cities and towns wrecked by the earthquake two days earlier.

In Les Cayes, a city on Haiti’s southern coast, earthquake victims who had lost their homes, or were too frightened to stay in damaged houses, huddled on a soccer field under plastic tarps and tents made with bedsheets and sticks. But rising winds and heavy rain played havoc with them.

“Look at my misery my God, say a word for your children," one woman cried, as others joined in. Yet other people yelled for the government to do something to ease their hardships, according to a video shown on the Facebook page of local media company RSF Radio Sans Fin.

The death toll from the earthquake stood at 1,419, with another 6,900 people injured, according to Haiti’s civil-defense agency, which estimates some 37,000 buildings throughout the region were destroyed. Hundreds of people are still missing. “Since Saturday, we have been working 24-hour days, without stopping, and we will continue to do that," said Jerry Chandler, head of Haiti’s civil-protection agency.

“We urgently need to find water, tents and food," said Marie Michelle Sylvie Rameau, the mayor of Les Cayes, in an earlier radio interview with Haitian radio station Magik9. Some 4,500 people who lost their homes when the quake hit this seaport of 125,000 were sleeping outdoors, she said.

On Monday, carloads of injured patients nursing cuts, gashes, broken arms and other injuries continued to arrive at the grounds of the Immaculée Conception Hospital in Les Cayes from the countryside. But there was no space for them in the hospital’s tiny emergency room, and they piled up on benches and on the grounds of the hospital courtyard.

Relatives of the injured shouted angrily, complaining that their family members weren’t being treated. “There is no more space inside," a doctor shouted.

Les Cayes, a seaport of some 125,000 on Haiti’s southern coast, is one of the worst-hit cities. Local officials said thousands of homes had partially or fully collapsed.

Medical supplies were in short supply throughout the disaster-struck region. “We need tents, beds, supplies and lab materials," Dr. Pierre-Robert Azor, a doctor at the Sainte-Antoine Hospital in the city of Jérémie, told the Magik9 radio station.

In the city of Corail, on the northern coast of the southern peninsula, the hospital’s one ambulance was broken down. Relief efforts to Corail and other cities in the region were hampered by blocked roads. “The southern department lacks everything," said former deputy Jean David Geneste. “Sections of roads are blocked."

Aid agencies were struggling to bring in supplies before the storm hit.

“People are sleeping outside, exposed to the elements, and that could be terrible," said Akim Kikonda, Haiti country representative for Catholic Relief Services. CRS’s warehouse where it stored tarps was damaged in the quake, but the charity group on Monday was able to get the tarps out and send hygiene kits as well to those in need, Mr. Kikonda said.

The earthquake and storm are only the latest calamities to hit the hemisphere’s poorest nation, already reeling from the recent unsolved assassination of its president, Jovenal Moise. The country has yet to fully recover from the 2010 earthquake that killed an estimated 200,000 people.

Since the president’s killing, his post was taken up by Prime Minister Ariel Henry, who has only been interim president for a month, complicating efforts to mount an effective relief effort, especially since parts of the country are under the control of violent gangs.

Mr. Henry, who visited Les Cayes on Sunday, vowed to get aid to the stricken regions. “We are going to increase our energies 10-fold to reach with assistance the maximum number of victims," he wrote on his Twitter account on Monday.

Many survivors feared returning to damaged homes but also worried about staying outside as the storm approached. On the streets of Les Cayes, Marie Guerda Georgeons, 53, and her three children had stretched out a sheet to make a makeshift tent in front of her heavily damaged house. “We are under God’s responsibility," she said. “We don’t want to go into the house, but we won’t be able to stay in the wind and in the rain if the cyclone comes."

One enormous obstacle faced by relief agencies is that the main roads from Port-au-Prince to the earthquake-stricken region pass through suburbs controlled by gangs. Rather than risk the loss of supplies to carjackers, CRS and other relief organizations planned to send supplies by ship from Port-au-Prince through a system being organized by the World Food Program, the United Nations’ food agency, Mr. Kikonda said.

“Gangs are blocking access between Port-au-Prince and the earthquake area so transportation by land is almost impossible," said Elian Giaccarini, the regional head of the charity Adventist Development and Relief Agency. In addition to the threat posed by gangs, the roads themselves have also been heavily damaged by the quake, he said.

Ndiaga Seck, Haiti spokesman for the United Nations Children’s Fund, said the agency had used private truckers accustomed to navigating the perilous roads rather than its own trucks to ferry some supplies to the disaster zone. “Perhaps they have their way of doing things," he said.

On Sunday night, a 65-member search-and-rescue team sent by USAID arrived in the capital of Port-au-Prince, bringing four dogs and tens of thousands of pounds’ worth of equipment.

U.S. Coast Guard aircrews are transporting medical personnel and supplies and evacuating injured citizens to higher-level-of-care facilities, State Department spokesman Ned Price said Monday. He added that at the request of USAID, the U.S. Southern Command is sending helicopters “to provide critical airlift support to ongoing relief efforts.’’

Mexico, Argentina, Guatemala, Panama, Venezuela and Chile are among the countries that are delivering plane loads of aid to Haiti.

Among the dead pulled out of the rubble of collapsed buildings in Les Cayes was Dr. Ousmane Toure, an epidemiologist from Guinea, who had helped beat back Ebola in West Africa. Dr. Toure had been sent by the World Health Organization to help with Haiti’s Covid-19 response. WHO Secretary-General Tedros Adhanon Ghebreyesus said he was “devastated" by the news of Dr. Toure’s death.

Conor Shapiro, the chief executive of St. Boniface Hospital, a rural hospital some 65 miles east of Les Cayes, said his nearly 200-bed hospital is expanding capacity to treat more people as it continues to receive a steady stream of patients. He has also deployed staff to evacuate injured Haitians from flood-prone areas and bring them to the hospital, which wasn’t damaged by the quake, before the tropical storm hits Haiti.

“We’re in a race here," Mr. Shapiro said in a telephone interview from the hospital, located about 2½ hours from Les Cayes. “We are just trying to get people out as quickly as we can."

An earlier version of this article misspelled Marie Michelle Sylvie Rameau’s name as Marie Michelle Sulvie Rameau. (Corrected on Aug. 16)

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text

