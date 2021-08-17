Haiti rescue workers rush to help earthquake victims as storm looms

Many survivors feared returning to damaged homes but also worried about staying outside as the storm approached. On the streets of Les Cayes, Marie Guerda Georgeons, 53, and her three children had stretched out a sheet to make a makeshift tent in front of her heavily damaged house. “We are under God’s responsibility," she said. “We don’t want to go into the house, but we won’t be able to stay in the wind and in the rain if the cyclone comes."