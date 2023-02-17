Hard or soft landing? Some economists see neither if growth accelerates

Big companies have reported in recent weeks that they have boosted revenue despite falling or flat sales volumes thanks to higher prices. Unilever PLC, the maker of Dove products and Ben & Jerry’s ice cream, said last week that its sales revenue was up 9% in the fourth quarter from a year earlier, because even though volumes fell 3.6%, prices rose 11%. PepsiCo Inc. reported an 11% increase in sales as prices on average rose 15% despite flat sales volumes.