Harsh Goenka lauds GST reforms by govt, refers it as 'big Diwali gift'; netizens say 'Spectacular!'

RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka on Wednesday lauded the major overhaul of the indirect tax regime by GST Council and referred it to as 'big Diwali gift'.

Advertisement

Taking to X, Goenka wrote, “Big Diwali gift for every Indian! GST on daily essentials, healthcare, education & farming inputs slashed. Cheaper groceries, Relief in healthcare, Affordable education, Support for farmers. Next-gen GST = ease of living + boost to economy.”

Advertisement

Earlier on Wednesday, the 56th GST Council meeting, led by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on September 3 approved the two-tier structure — 5 per cent and 18 per cent, and special tax of 40 per cent.

In addition, the GST Council also introduced a special 40 per cent slab for select items.

According to the details, the new rates will come into force from September 22, coinciding with the start of Navaratri.

“All this will be effective 22 September 2025, the first day of Navratri... The changes on GST of all products except sin goods, will be applicable 22 September...” Sitharaman stated.

“Sin goods will continue at the existing rates of the GST and compensation cess, where applicable, till the loan and interest payment obligations under the compensation cess account are completely discharged... The Union Finance Minister and the Chairperson of the GST Council is authorised to decide on the actual date of the transition for these tobacco related products as soon as the loan and interest is cleared,” she added. The Council will also meet tomorrow on September 4, 2025.

Advertisement

Here's what got cheaper: 1) Individual life and health insurance policies – to attract zero GST from 18%.

2) Ultra high temperature, paneer, paratha, roti, pizza bread, khakra and chena are exempt from GST. Butter, ghee, condensed milk, cheese, dry fruits, jams, jellies, confectionery, ice cream, pastry and biscuits, corn flakes, and cereals – to attract 5% GST from 12-18%.

3) Fertiliser inputs like sulphuric acid, nitric acid, and ammonia, along with biopesticides and micronutrients – to attract 5% GST from 12-18%.

4) Agricultural equipment, tractors, threshing, and soil-preparation machinery – to attract 5% GST from 12-18%.

5) Small cars (petrol <1200cc, diesel <1500cc) and motorcycles up to 350cc – to attract 18% GST instead of 28%. GST on EVs remains at 5%.

Advertisement

6) Everyday items like shampoo, toothpaste, toothbrushes, talcum powder, face powder, soaps, hair oil, tooth powder, feeding bottles, utensils, bicycles, umbrellas, and bamboo furniture – to attract 5% GST.

7) Cement, auto components – to attract 18% GST from 28%.

Here's what got costlier: 1) Soft drinks, colas, fruit-based aerated drinks, and all carbonated beverages – to attract 40% GST against 28%.

2) Energy drinks and other caffeinated beverages -- to face 40% GST.

3) Aerated waters and flavoured beverages containing added sugar or sweeteners – to face 40% GST.

4) Cars with petrol engines above 1200cc or diesel engines above 1500cc and longer than 4,000 mm, along with motorcycles above 350cc, racing cars, yachts, and personal-use aircraft – to face 40% GST.

Advertisement