Harsh Goenka supports 90-hr work week, Piyush Goyal amid startup row: ‘If India wants to compete with US…’

RPG Enterprises chairman Harsh Goenka has come out in support of Commerce minister Piyush Goyal amid the latest controversy on the startup ecosystem in India. Goenka has also rallied behind NR Narayana Murthy's 90-hour work week remark claiming that both Murthy and Goyal were not being literal, but ‘directional’ in their respective statements.

While supporting Murthy's 90-hour work week concept which caused a major divide among India Inc leaders earlier this year, he clarified that ‘this is not about glorifying burnout’, but shifting the national mindset.

Amid the latest global tariff war, Goenka has also said that if India wants to compete with the US and China, the country needs to build with ambition. The industrialist highlighted sectors that ‘move the needle' for India to focus on long term growth such as robotics, artificial intelligence (AI), and energy.

Goenka took to microblogging platform ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) and said in a post on Saturday, April 5,

"When Murthy and Subrahmanyan spoke of 70-90 hour work weeks and Piyush Goyal questioned startups making vegan ice creams and chasing 10-minute deliveries, they weren’t being literal—they were being directional. They were asking: what are we really building?

If India wants to compete with the US or China, we can’t just focus on comfort, convenience, and brands. We need to build with ambition—AI, deep tech, robotics, clean energy—sectors that move the needle.

This isn’t about glorifying burnout. It’s about shifting the national mindset—from ease to effort, from quick wins to long-term value."