The primary winter crops that are harvested from April to May are wheat, mustard, gram, and lentils. For all these crops, the wholesale prices are either around or more than the minimum support price (MSP) that have been announced by the government. Mandi prices for pulse varieties such as gram and lentils, for instance, are 2-5% above the MSP in major markets of Madhya Pradesh, while mustard prices have shot up to never-before-seen levels of ₹6,500 per quintal in Rajasthan, which is as much as 40% higher than support prices. Even a cereal like barley is trading at 10% higher than the MSP.

View Full Image As the larger economy struggles to contain covid-19 and its economic fallout, can higher farm incomes provide a cushion?

2. What is the Centre’s procurement status?

Wheat, the main winter harvest, is procured by the government to supply to the subsidised food security scheme. At present, the wholesale price of wheat is hovering around the MSP of ₹1,975 per quintal. In the ongoing harvest season, till Monday, the Centre purchased 12 million tonnes (mt) of wheat from farmers compared to 0.5 mt by this time last year when procurement was delayed due to the pandemic. Overall, the Centre has set a target to procure 43 mt of wheat, which is a staggering 40% of the total production in India. This is likely to support wheat prices further in the coming months.

3. Why have farm harvest prices risen?

Domestic prices are largely following global food price cues, which are at their highest levels since mid-2014. Import duties on edible oils and pulses have also supported farm-gate prices. The buoyancy in farm incomes could see further support if the annual south-west monsoon turns out to be normal as forecasted by the India Meteorological Department.

4. Will higher incomes push rural demand?

Not all crop prices have followed the trend that has been seen in oilseeds, cereals, and pulses. Wholesale vegetable prices are 5% lower than those of last year, driven by a collapse in the price of potatoes. The spread of covid in rural areas could disrupt perishable supply chains and adversely impact farmer returns. Rural incomes could also take a hit because of migrant workers heading home and remittances dipping. In such a situation, higher incomes from non-perishable items can provide a cushion.

5. What about retail inflation?

Retail food inflation quickened to 4.9% in March compared to 3.9% in February. This is largely because of the higher prices of edible oil, animal protein, and pulses year-on-year. Retail food prices, particularly those of higher edible oil and pulses, could strain household budgets in the coming months. For instance, mustard oil is now retailing at ₹155 per litre in New Delhi, which is a sharp rise from last year’s price of ₹130 per litre. However, a further increase in retail food prices could prompt the Centre to lower import taxes.

