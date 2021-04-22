Harvest season: A bright spot for the economy?

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The winter harvest season has turned out to be robust for farmers, despite a raging pandemic, because of better crop prices. As the larger economy struggles to contain covid-19 and its economic fallout, can higher farm incomes provide a cushion? Mint explores.
1. How has the harvest season been so far?
The primary winter crops that are harvested from April to May are wheat, mustard, gram, and lentils. For all these crops, the wholesale prices are either around or more than the minimum support price (MSP) that have been announced by the government. Mandi prices for pulse varieties such as gram and lentils, for instance, are 2-5% above the MSP in major markets of Madhya Pradesh, while mustard prices have shot up to never-before-seen levels of ₹6,500 per quintal in Rajasthan, which is as much as 40% higher than support prices. Even a cereal like barley is trading at 10% higher than the MSP.