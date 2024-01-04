Has America really escaped inflation?

These various sources of strength contributed to America’s barnstorming third quarter in 2023, when it posted annualised growth of 4.9%. Some slowing was only natural after such a rapid expansion. As recently as early October analysts had pencilled in growth of just 0.7% in the final quarter of 2023. But the latest reading from a real-time model by the Atlanta Fed—which has proved to be a reliable guide for recent GDP figures—points instead to annualised growth of 2.5%. Although the reading will fluctuate as more data trickle in, the margin for error shrinks as the date of a gdp release nears; the next one is on January 25th. For 2023 as a whole growth is likely to be about 2.5%, impressive considering that most economists expected America to be flirting with recession.

