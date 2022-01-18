Is consumer confidence back for real?

The latest economic indicators are showing a slowdown in economic activity, though not as sharp as the last wave. The Nomura Business Resumption Index fell to 102.9 in January from 120.3 in December. The QuantEco’s DART (Daily Activity and Recovery Tracker) Index for the week ended 16 January showed a contraction for the third consecutive week, though the pace of moderation eased from last week. The moderation in the DART Index was driven by traffic congestion, Apple and Google Mobility, railway passenger traffic, and online restaurant searches. E-way bills, rail freight, and electricity generation continue to hold up well.