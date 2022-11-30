Has GST reduced inter-state disparities?

The logic behind Subramanian’s argument was that the imposition of a national standard tax on commodities, which replaced the myriad of local and state taxes, would effectively create a national market for any good, reducing transaction costs and local barriers to trade. In such a market, it would be much easier for a company to pick a more ‘undeveloped’ area to set up a plant, taking advantage of lower labour costs, and then move those goods to markets (perhaps based in a large metro), where it could be sold to final customers. In the pre-GST era, the argument went, the burden of local and state taxes could often be high enough to offset any advantages of lower labour costs that a poorer region might have.