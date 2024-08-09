Has the US economy reached a tipping point?

Until recently, the U.S. appeared to be headed for a soft landing—with inflation coming down while employment has remained high and growth has been steady. Events of the past few weeks, however, have undermined confidence in that outlook, with some economists raising the probability of recession and others saying the Federal Reserve needs to cut interest rates more swiftly to stave one off. The uncertainty is weighing on consumers and businesses of all sizes as they try to make spending decisions and plans.