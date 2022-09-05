Hasina visit to pave way for trade pact2 min read . Updated: 05 Sep 2022, 12:22 AM IST
- Experts expect water-sharing agreement on water bodies like the Teesta river to figure in talks
NEW DELHI : India and Bangladesh are expected to give momentum to talks for a trade pact and deepen cooperation on a range of issues, including defence, infrastructure, connectivity and water-sharing, during Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s three-day visit starting Monday, according to former diplomats.