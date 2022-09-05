NEW DELHI : India and Bangladesh are expected to give momentum to talks for a trade pact and deepen cooperation on a range of issues, including defence, infrastructure, connectivity and water-sharing, during Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s three-day visit starting Monday, according to former diplomats.

This is Hasina’s first official visit to India since 2019.

Mint has earlier reported on India looking to push a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA)—or free trade agreement—with Bangladesh, with the two countries last year deciding to start negotiations.

“In 2026, Bangladesh will graduate from Less Developed Country (LDC) status and will lose many benefits it currently receives under international agreements. The only way for it to retain those benefits is by entering into a bilateral CEPA, which is what they want to do with India now," said Pinak Ranjan Chakravarty, a former Indian high commissioner to Dhaka.

Citing Bangladesh’s fast-growing economy and robust bilateral trade figures, Chakravarty said that India is likely to find a lucrative market for its goods.

Queries mailed to the external affairs ministry on Sunday evening remained unanswered.

Riva Ganguly Das, former secretary (east) in the ministry of external affairs and high commissioner to Bangladesh, said 2021 was a landmark year for bilateral ties, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting Bangladesh for Mujib Borsho, the birth centenary of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the father of the nation, 50 years of Bangladesh’s war of liberation, and 50 years of diplomatic ties between India and Bangladesh.

Hasina’s visit follows close on the heels of separate high-level meetings between the foreign ministers and army chiefs of both countries in June and July, respectively.

Bangladesh is India’s biggest trade partner in South Asia and the fifth largest export destination, accounting for 3.83% of India’s total outbound shipments in FY22 at $16.1 billion, a 67% growth from the previous year. India’s imports from Bangladesh grew 81% to $1.97 billion. Hasina’s visit also comes after a breakthrough in water-sharing talks. The Joint Rivers Commission, a body established in 1972, finalized the text of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) over the Kushiyara river in late August.

Former Bangladesh foreign secretary Shahidul Haque expects water-sharing over other water bodies like the Teesta river to figure in talks. Citing the delay in negotiations on Teesta water-sharing, Haque said that the issue had “unnecessarily clouded the bilateral relationship". The continuing challenges over water sharing were, according to Haque, “a disappointment".

A review of regional connectivity and infrastructure building efforts can also be expected, according to Ganguly Das.

The former envoys said defence ties are likely to receive some attention. In 2019, New Delhi extended a $500 million line of credit (LoC) to Dhaka for defence-related procurements.

“India-Bangladesh ties are probably the best they have ever been," said Chakravarty.