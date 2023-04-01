Have economists misunderstood inflation?

This story is perhaps too convenient. Indeed, Mr Cochrane admits that fiscal theory’s flaw is it offers a way of explaining nearly any series of historical events in an unfalsifiable manner. Yes, other theories of inflation have problems. But if it is so hard to prove fiscal theory wrong, are they really in a fair fight? Mr Cochrane’s story of how inflation ended in the 1980s is complicated by the fact that America actually cut taxes, suggesting politicians were not all that concerned by balanced budgets. Although deregulation may have boosted growth, many economists think the budget surpluses of the 1990s were mainly caused by globalisation and an it boom, which few consumers in the 1980s saw coming.