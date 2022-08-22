Have sufficient wheat stock, no plans to import: Govt

Have sufficient wheat stock, no plans to import: Govt3 min read . 12:30 AM IST
- Wheat prices have been on the rise since the Russia-Ukraine war broke out earlier this year
There is no plan to import wheat as India has sufficient stocks of the grain, the government clarified on Sunday. This comes amid speculation that the government may slash the duty on wheat imports to ease wheat prices.
There is no plan to import wheat as India has sufficient stocks of the grain, the government clarified on Sunday. This comes amid speculation that the government may slash the duty on wheat imports to ease wheat prices.
India’s wheat reserves have shrunk in August to the lowest level for the month in 14 years, while wheat inflation is close to 12%, official numbers showed. Consumer wheat prices rose 11.7% in July and wholesale prices were up more, by 13.6% in July, showed official data.
India’s wheat reserves have shrunk in August to the lowest level for the month in 14 years, while wheat inflation is close to 12%, official numbers showed. Consumer wheat prices rose 11.7% in July and wholesale prices were up more, by 13.6% in July, showed official data.
“There is no such plan to import wheat into India. The country has sufficient stocks to meet our domestic requirements and the Food Corporation of India (FCI) has enough stock for public distribution," the department of food and public distribution said in a social media post.
Wheat prices have been on the rise since the Russia-Ukraine conflict broke out earlier this year. India banned wheat exports on 13 May to ensure food security and to tackle price rises.
According to Bloomberg, authorities are mulling the purchase of wheat from overseas and are discussing whether or not to reduced or abolish a 40% import tax on wheat to help flour millers in some regions to import grain.
“International wheat prices are much higher than domestic prices. Importing wheat would not ease prices even if the duty on imported wheat is slashed," said a commerce and industry ministry official.
India cut wheat production estimates to 107 million tonnes from its February estimate of 111 million tonnes amid severe heat waves in March.
Wheat flour (atta) exports surged after the 13 May ban on wheat shipments.
Mint reported that atta exports in FY22 stood at 500,000 tonnes, but nearly 100,000 tonnes were being shipped out every month after the ban and that the government was considering issuing a mandatory pre-shipment notification for all outbound wheat flour shipments.
Against this backdrop, the government on 14 August made it mandatory for exporters of wheat flour and related products such as semolina, wholemeal atta and ‘resultant atta’ to seek the approval of an inter-ministry committee for exports.
Wheat spiked to nearly $14 a bushel in Chicago in early March as the war in Europe threatened a major source of global exports. However, in what could help ease overall wheat availability, Ukraine resumed wheat exports earlier this month.
Three Ukrainian seaports had begun loading food onto seven ships, which would deliver 66,500 tonnes of wheat, corn and sunflower oil to consumers, Ukraine’s Sea Ports Authority said on Saturday said, as reported by Reuters. At the end of July, three Black Sea ports were unblocked under a deal between Moscow and Kyiv, brokered by the UN and Turkey, Reuters reported.
Prices have thus given up all gains as supply fears ease and are back below $8 a bushel, alleviating some of the pressure on developing economies struggling to feed their people.
Despite being the world’s second-biggest wheat grower, India has never been a major exporter. It also never imported much, with overseas purchases at about 0.02% of production annually.
Wheat is India’s biggest winter crop and is planted in October and November and harvested in March and April.
Farm prices are projected to moderate in FY 2023, reflecting increased supplies from the rest of the world, particularly for wheat in Canada and the EU.
Nonetheless, agricultural commodity prices are expected to remain much higher than earlier projections, and well above their average over the previous five years, the World Bank said.