Having trouble flying with your dog? Charter a private jet for princess
- With air travel strained, strangers band together to fly their pets in style; ‘I wouldn’t consider any other way of flying our little girl’
Hannah Crosby plans to move from Durham, N.C., to London in a few months. Flying there might cost her well over $10,000.
Hannah Crosby plans to move from Durham, N.C., to London in a few months. Flying there might cost her well over $10,000.
That’s because she also needs to relocate her two dogs, Tess, a 10-year-old German shepherd Plott hound mix, and Agatha, 2, whose lineage is less certain. Commercial air travel is so strained these days that Ms. Crosby, a 31-year-old nurse, plans to split the cost of a chartered flight with a group of strangers from the internet who also are desperate to bring their animal companions into the U.K.
That’s because she also needs to relocate her two dogs, Tess, a 10-year-old German shepherd Plott hound mix, and Agatha, 2, whose lineage is less certain. Commercial air travel is so strained these days that Ms. Crosby, a 31-year-old nurse, plans to split the cost of a chartered flight with a group of strangers from the internet who also are desperate to bring their animal companions into the U.K.
As flying becomes more chaotic and expensive for humans, it is becoming positively beastly for their four-legged friends. A confluence of Covid-era factors, including canceled flights, staff shortages at airports and a pandemic pet boom, have made overseas pet transport more complicated and stress-inducing than ever.
Ms. Crosby first considered flying her dogs in cargo on a commercial flight, but the quotes she got were about $4,000 per pup. The only trans-Atlantic ocean cruise with kennel space was booked at least 18 months in advance. “Chartering seems the only way," she says.
Last year, Amy Heath and her husband planned a move from Texas to the U.K. to be closer to his parents. Their predicament was their beloved boxer, Zoe.
Because pet arrival slots at the Animal Reception Centre at London’s Heathrow Airport were fully booked for months, their pet-relocation company paused services to the U.K. So Ms. Heath organized a charter flight from Teterboro Airport in New Jersey to London Biggin Hill Airport for her family and some other frustrated pet owners. The cost worked out to $7,700 a seat.
The best part was her dog didn’t have to fly in the cargo hold, where the lack of in-flight service is worth howling about. The charter crew provided toys, blankets and treats for all the dogs, and Chinese food and Champagne for the humans. “If I had to do it all over again, I wouldn’t consider any other way of flying our little girl," she says of her pup.
Two private Facebook groups, both formed during the pandemic and collectively boasting more than 16,000 members, allow pet owners to connect and divvy up the cost of chartered flights overseas.
One, Chartered Air Travel With Pets, advises pet parents to expect to spend between $7,000 and $10,000 for a “luxury human seat" and a spot for one large dog or up to two small or medium-size dogs on a flight for about a dozen people between New York and Lisbon. Longer flights cost more.
Katy Prochaska, 64, began the Facebook group in 2021 after retiring as a cardiac nurse and planning to move from California to Portugal, with her four dogs and two cats. She initially planned to move her menagerie Noah’s Ark style, on a pet-friendly trans-Atlantic cruise, but the cruises were canceled because of the pandemic.
Unwilling to allow her precious beasts to fly cargo, Ms. Prochaska found eight strangers online who were interested in splitting the cost of a private flight. They devised a system that allowed for payments down to a quarter of a seat. (A chihuahua probably doesn’t need much legroom.) They even hired a lawyer to draft a contract.
After months of planning, Ms. Prochaska and her son flew with their six pets and other travelers on a 14-seat chartered flight from New York to Lisbon. Her share came to $22,000.
The final manifest included 10 humans, 10 dogs and two cats. Ms. Prochaska says the only drama came during preboarding socializing at the airport, when a large dog spooked her cats by venturing too close. Once in the air, she says, the cats “howled at the indignation." Doses of cat sedative, she says, proved “very helpful in reducing the kitty profanity."
Other pet parents unable or unwilling to foot the bill for charter travel try to work around long backups at some airports by routing their furry family members through other cities, then hiring a courier drive them the rest of the way.
The author of this article just relocated from Washington to London. His 7-month-old bernedoodle puppy and blind 17-year-old cat had their first flight canceled at the last minute, then flew cargo 10 days later through Amsterdam to Manchester, where a courier picked them up and drove them four hours to London. Total travel time: about 46 hours.
A spokeswoman for the Heathrow Animal Reception Centre says the wait time for pet-arrival slots is currently about three weeks for afternoon and evening arrivals and eight weeks for morning ones.
When J.T. Paulley, a microbiologist, accepted a job last summer in Geelong, Australia, he and his wife, Susan, “told our kids we would not leave our dogs behind," Mr. Paulley recalls.
The logistics to transport Oliver, a 9-year-old husky golden retriever mix, and Norman, a 2-year-old dachshund beagle, into Australia looked daunting.
They hired Starwood Animal Transport, a pet-moving company, part of a growing industry of high-end pet couriers who help to defang the Byzantine rules of international journeys.
It took nearly a year to pull off Oliver and Norman’s relocation, which included a six-month waiting period to get into Australia. The Paulleys had to move ahead of the dogs, who stayed behind in Tennessee with their human grandparents until they could be put on a plane.
Ms. Paulley says she leaned on Starwood’s pet concierge services for emotional support. “There were days when they had to talk me off the ledge," she says.
Australia requires pets to be quarantined for 10 days upon arrival, at a facility in Melbourne. Oliver and Norman—longtime pals—had to be separated. The Paulleys were able to drop off roasted chickens for their dogs to eat, but the reunion didn’t come until the quarantine ended.
“They went crazy when we got them back," Mr. Paulley recalls. “The little one was kind of screaming and yelling with excitement."
Starwood, which helps relocate pets to and from the U.S., most of Europe, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa, projects its international relocations to increase by about one-third this year. It attributes the surge to a pandemic spike in pet ownership, the lifting of international travel restrictions and airline-industry disruptions.
Ms. Prochaska, who launched the pet charter-flight Facebook group, says she hopes it will send a message to commercial airlines that they need to offer more pet-friendly travel options. She estimates that the two Facebook groups have brokered a couple of dozen flights.
“Airlines need to hear," she says, “that people will pay big money to fly their pets."
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text