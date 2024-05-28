The US Federal Reserve announced its third interest rate decision for 2024 earlier this month after a two-day Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, where it unanimously voted to leave the key benchmark interest rates unchanged at 5.25 per cent - 5.50 per cent for the sixth straight meeting, which was broadly in line with Wall Street estimates and market analysts.

The US central bank has maintained its key overnight interest rate at the 23-year high mark since July 2023 and has now indicated holding rates high until inflation cools and moves consistently to the target range. The FOMC minutes showed that most members remained concerned about the lack of progress on inflation.

ICICI Bank sees cuts from September

The FOMC minutes showed that the bar for easing remains fairly high as the need to maintain a restrictive regime was emphasized. The emphasis was on ensuring that policy remained as restrictive as possible to facilitate the disinflation process. Contrary to the FOMC chair Jerome Powell's post-policy press conference comments, the minutes showed that ‘various members’ considered the possibility of having to raise rates if progress remained slow.

The FOMC members believed that labour market re-balancing was churning slowly. While economic growth remains strong, the economy was expected to slow, led by household consumption moderating gradually. Overall, the minutes showed that future actions would remain data-dependent with a bias towards keeping policy restrictive for as long as required.

ICICI Bank, in its recent research report, said that it retains its view of a possible rate cut commencing from September onwards, with a cumulative 25 bps-50 bps expected over 2024. The bank is biased to delay easing if inflation does not meet expectations. FOMC's main message was the need for a restrictive policy to remain in place, which worked to push US bond yields higher, supporting the USD in the process.

Impact on US bond yields, dollar

For the market, the minutes came as hawkish even reminding investors that an immediate pivot towards easing might not unfold in line with expectations. This week, the main driver will likely be the US PCE release that is expected to slow at the margin from 0.5 per cent month-on-month (MoM) to 0.3 per cent MoM in April reinforcing the gradual disinflation profile is unfolding. However, risks to these projections remain to the upside, according to the private lender.

US yields, particularly at the shorter-end moved higher in response to the FOMC minutes. ‘’We do not expect the US PCE inflation to invoke a substantial response in the rates markets. In the near-term, we continue to expect the 2-year to trade in the 4.85 per cent-5.05 per cent range and the 10-year to trade in the 4.40 per cent-4.60 per cent range in the near-term,'' said ICICI Bank.

The US dollar recovered responding to the rise in US yields, and a remainder from the FOMC minutes showedthat monetary policy will remain restrictive. However, sharp upside in the DXY is being capped by the fact that European growth is showing an improving trend. ‘’We expect broad consolidation in the DXY to continue. We retain our near-term range of 104.50-106.50, although we see downside risk of it moving towards the 104 level,'' said the private lender.

