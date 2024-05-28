Hawkish US Fed policy stance emerges main trigger for global markets; ICICI Bank sees rate cuts from September
This week, the main driver will likely be the US PCE data that is expected to slow at the margin from 0.5 per cent MoM to 0.3 per cent MoM in April, in a positive indicator of gradual disinflation process for the US Federal Reserve.
The US Federal Reserve announced its third interest rate decision for 2024 earlier this month after a two-day Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, where it unanimously voted to leave the key benchmark interest rates unchanged at 5.25 per cent - 5.50 per cent for the sixth straight meeting, which was broadly in line with Wall Street estimates and market analysts.