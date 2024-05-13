He helped Trump remake global trade. His work isn’t done.
Greg Ip , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 13 May 2024, 05:06 PM IST
SummaryRobert Lighthizer, the Trump administration’s trade ambassador, has an agenda encompassing even bigger shifts in global trade, if Donald Trump serves a second term.
Former President Donald Trump rewrote the consensus on trade policy, so much so that President Biden largely copied it: Prioritize domestic manufacturing, deprioritize trade deals, sideline the World Trade Organization and embrace tariffs.
