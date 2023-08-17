Headline inflation to exceed 6% in September quarter, says RBI Bulletin2 min read 17 Aug 2023, 06:59 PM IST
Headline inflation rises above 6% in Q2 FY24, but core inflation moderates, says RBI. Tomato price shock impacts other vegetables. Global recovery sluggish.
While headline inflation is predicted to average well above 6% in the second quarter of FY24, core inflation has moderated, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The August 2023 bulletin was published by the central bank on Thursday.
