While headline inflation is predicted to average well above 6% in the second quarter of FY24, core inflation has moderated, according to the Reserve Bank of India ( RBI ). The August 2023 bulletin was published by the central bank on Thursday.

The unprecedented shock to tomato prices spread to the pricing of other vegetables, according to the RBI, which caused the increase in inflation from its June reading to change in July.

“Headline inflation, after reaching a low of 4.3 percent in May 2023, rose in June and is expected to surge during July-August led by vegetable prices. While the vegetable price shock may reverse quickly, possible El Niño weather conditions along with global food prices need to be watched closely against thebackdrop of a skewed south-west monsoon so far," RBI Governor, Shaktikanta Das in the bulletin.

The central bank also noted that despite a strong first quarter, the global recovery is sluggish due to weaker industrial production and trade. In the second quarter of 2023–2024, the Indian economy is starting to pick up steam in this challenging global environment. Private consumption and fixed investment are domestic drivers that are balancing the drag from the decline in exports.

RBI Outlook

The surge in vegetable costs, driven by tomatoes, will put significant upward pressure on the near-term inflation trajectory in the months to come, according to RBI Bulletin August 2023. But with new market entrants, this increase is probably going to level out.

"There has been significant improvement in the progress of the monsoon and kharif sowing in July; however, the impact of the uneven rainfall distribution warrants careful monitoring. Crude oil prices have firmed up amidst production cuts. Manufacturing services and infrastructure firms polled in the Reserve Bank’s enterprise surveys expect input costs to ease but output prices to harden.

Taking into account these factors and assuming a normal monsoon, CPI inflation is projected at 5.4 per cent for 2023-24, with Q2 at 6.2 per cent, Q3 at 5.7 per cent and Q4 at 5.2 per cent, with risks evenly balanced. CPI inflation for Q1:2024-25 is projected at 5.2 per cent," said the central bank on Thursday.

Last week, on expected lines, the RBI chose to keep policy rates and stance unchanged on Thursday, August 10 despite the recent spike in food inflation and a rate hike by the US Fed in July.

Shaktikanta Das led the monetary policy committee (MPC) unanimously decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 6.50 per cent for the third straight meeting in a row. The MPC also decided to keep the policy stance unchanged as ‘Withdrawal Of Accommodation’.

Das said while inflation has eased, the job is not done. He emphasised RBI remains focused to achieve an inflation target of 4 per cent for a longer period. He said that amid challenges in the global economy, India has managed to keep inflation under control.

