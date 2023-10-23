With growing confidence of global analysts on its economy, India's fiscal position remains solid with steady revenue growth in September. Moreover, its headline inflation is likely to remain within the target band for the rest of the year, said Finance Ministry on Monday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Apart from strong private consumption demand emerging as a major contributor of economic growth, India witnessed increase in investment demand and industrial activity in September.

"Revenues generated from direct and indirect taxes have exhibited steady growth and are indicative of the strength of underlying economic activity and a broadening tax base," India's finance ministry said in its monthly economic review for September.

Cost of living LIVE Updates Oct 23: Petrol, diesel prices unchanged. Check here Due to the downward trajectory oBSErved in core inflation, headline inflation was likely to remain within the target band. Notably, India's retail inflation eased to a three-month low in Septemberr on the back of softer vegetable prices. However, it continued to remain above a 4% target that the central bank has signalled would be key before easing rates.

"Rationalisation of revenue expenditure has enabled the front-loading of capital expenditure while keeping the market borrowing programme tied to the budgeted target," the monthly economic report said.

Investment boost There was a gradual increment in investment demand, which was propelled by the capital spending of the Union Government and the crowding-in it induced for private corporate investment. Construction activity bolstered due to responsive housing loan financing, fillip to construction activity and property markets.

Encouraging employment trends The report also highlighted encouraging employment trends which includes improving labour force participation rate. There was also a boost in salutary trends in the current financial trends due to the results for Aprile-June quarter of FY24 for the urban segment. There was also in increment in the female participation due to the overall labour force participation.

Other than strong domestic macro fundamentals, there is a constant risk of the impact of global headwinds and uncertainties in weather conditions.

Economic outlook for the second half of FY24 Finance Ministry, in its monthly economic review, expressed confidence in India's macroeconomic outlook for FY24. Its economic trajectory will be led by strong domestic fundamentals, private consumption, and investment demand. There are additional growth levers in broad-based industrial growth and buoyant residential property markets. Industrial capacity utilisation has improved. Sluggish global demand is affecting India‟s trade, but this is projected to recover from H2FY24.o

