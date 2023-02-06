Health ministry to name new DCGI
- UPSC panel recommends Rajeev Raghuvanshi
NEW DELHI : The Union health ministry may shortly approve the name of country’s top drug regulator— Drug Controller General of India (DCGI)—after a UPSC panel recommended the name of Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission’s (IPC) secretary-cum-scientific director Rajeev Raghuvanshi for the top post.
