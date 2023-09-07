Health-Insurance Costs Are Taking Biggest Jumps in Years
The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 07 Sep 2023, 05:33 PM IST
SummaryEmployers and workers are expected to see an increase of about 6.5% or higher in the cost of their health plans next year.
Health-insurance costs are climbing at the steepest rate in years, walloping businesses and their workers.
