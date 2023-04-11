Healthy order book to benefit construction sector in FY242 min read . Updated: 11 Apr 2023, 07:56 PM IST
Healthy order book momentum and margin recovery are expected to benefit the construction sector in FY24, says India Ratings and Research in its construction sector's outlook for the current financial year
In the wake of the strong execution of the growing order book, a modest rebound of operating margins, and adequate liquidity, the credit ratings agency, India Ratings and Research, expects the construction sector to show healthy performance in FY24.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×