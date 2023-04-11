In the wake of the strong execution of the growing order book, a modest rebound of operating margins, and adequate liquidity, the credit ratings agency, India Ratings and Research, expects the construction sector to show healthy performance in FY24.

The credit rating agency has maintained its neutral outlook for the sector and has also upgraded its outlook for its sub-sector, roads engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) from negative to neutral.

The healthy performance of the sector will be fueled by a healthy execution of the strong order book in FY23. The outlook on the construction sector also took into consideration the boost in capital expenditure in the sector by the government.

“Ind-Ra’s expectation of healthy execution in FY24 is supported by the government’s sustained thrust on capital expenditure ahead of the general elections, sector-specific rebound in private capex, and accelerated project execution supported by the likely reduced raw material price volatility," said India Ratings and Research in its outlook.

The sub-sectors of irrigation/water, civil construction, roads and railways, and metro will be a key contributors to revenue growth in FY2024. In addition to that, the credit rating agency also expects the depressed margins in FY23 and FY22 to recover by around 100 bp as fresh contracts with revised pricing are executed.

However, there are chances of persistent slow recovery in the road segment due to high competition. Whereas, there will be a faster recovery in sectors like power transmission and distribution, etc.

A steady inflow of government and private capex in the construction sector in FY24

The credit ratings agency has hinted at a steady inflow of capital expenditure by the government and private players in the new financial year. For FY24, the centre has announced to spend 27 per cent higher capital expenditure than the previous year. On the other hand, the state government's capital expenditure is also likely to grow by 25-27 per cent yoy, said India Ratings in its report.

Moreover, private sector capital expenditure witnessed growth in FY22-23 and is likely to grow at a healthy pace in FY24. Production-linked incentive schemes are also expected to make a significant contribution in raising capital expenditure.

There are also expectations of slower-than-expected sector credit metrics in FY23. The reason behind the slump in credit will be the higher-than-expected working capital lockup and margin headwinds. The liquidity crunch due to a rise in interest rates hike in working capital expenditure, and withdrawal of COVID-related exemptions will also impact the EPC sector.