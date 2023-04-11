Healthy order book to benefit construction sector in FY24

A steady inflow of government and private capex in the construction sector in FY24

The credit ratings agency has hinted at a steady inflow of capital expenditure by the government and private players in the new financial year. For FY24, the centre has announced to spend 27 per cent higher capital expenditure than the previous year. On the other hand, the state government's capital expenditure is also likely to grow by 25-27 per cent yoy, said India Ratings in its report.