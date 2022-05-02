Heat scorches India's wheat supplies, adding food-shortage worries to world

Ajay Vir Jakhar, chairman of Bharat Krishak Samaj, an association of farmers, expects yields to drop by an average of 15% across India due to the heat. Another wheat grower, Manish Tokas, said output at his 21-acre farm in Haryana shrank by a third. He plans to hold on to his crop for a few months in anticipation that local prices will rise, helping to offset lower production.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}