Heatwaves, El Nino may drive inflation going forward: Finance Ministry report3 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2023, 09:32 PM IST
The report said inflation will moderate in FY24 compared to FY23 and is likely to remain in the range of 5-6%, with risks evenly balanced
NEW DELHI : India’s inflation rate may be driven by heatwaves and the possibility of an El Nino weather phenomenon among other factors, said the monthly economic review of the finance ministry.
