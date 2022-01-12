NEW DELHI : Physical climate risk and carbon transition risk will be on investor’s radar, Moody’s Investors Service said in its annual ESG Outlook report.

“Physical climate risk: Growing awareness of the potential consequences of global warming will heighten investor focus on physical climate risk. The ability of sovereigns to mobilize and invest in adaptation funding effectively will in part determine the credit impact of physical climate risk. Risk exposure is also high across multiple industries," Moody’s Investors Service said in a statement.

Mint earlier reported about from consumer goods company to those present in the carbon businesses and now even the state governments, everyone wants to board the ESG bandwagon, with the ratings affecting the very nature of the way business are done. The ESG bonds have also taken the financial world by storm.

“Carbon transition risk: The credit implications of carbon transition risk will become even more evident amid increased momentum toward a more rapid energy transition than previously expected. Net zero initiatives by the financial sector (e.g. GFANZ) could place greater credit strain on carbon-intensive entities by potentially limiting funding available from capital markets," the statement said.

At the November COP 26 summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi pledged to increase the country’s non-fossil fuel power generation capacity to 500GW and meet 50% of its energy requirements from renewable sources by the end of this decade.

“As awareness grows of the potential consequences of global warming – and the limitations of countries’ decarbonization commitments at COP26 – investors are likely to become more mindful of the financial impacts of physical climate risk," said Lucia Lopez, Vice President – Senior Credit Officer at Moody’s Investors Service and lead author of the report.

“Investors and regulators will continue to push companies to identify, assess and disclose risks related to biodiversity and human impact on nature through their own operations as well as through their suppliers," the statement said and added, “Initiatives to expand ESG disclosures will increasingly address social considerations including human rights, labor issues, and gender and racial diversity."

At the Glasgow summit, Modi also promised to cut India’s total projected carbon emission by 1 billion tonnes and carbon intensity of the nation’s economy by less than 45% by 2030 and achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2070.

