Here Are Five Things China Economists Are Watching to Gauge If Rebound is Real
The world’s second-largest economy started the year on solid footing, as China’s factories revved up. Analysts warn that growth will be tough to maintain without broader improvement.
(Bloomberg) -- The world’s second-largest economy started the year on solid footing, as China’s factories revved up. Analysts warn that growth will be tough to maintain without broader improvement.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message