Here’s how to read the Fed’s latest balance-sheet move
SummarySlowing its balance-sheet runoff means the Fed will buy more Treasuries. But don’t look for any big downdraft in yields.
The Federal Reserve will reduce the monthly redemption limit on Treasury securities. Some analysts interpreted the move as an effort to lower long-term bond yields, in line with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s goals.
